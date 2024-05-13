Azerbaijan Develops Proposals To Raise Minimum Wage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Proposals on raising the minimum wage are being prepared inAzerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the "2024 Action Plan of the Labor Market"working group of the Commission on Business Environment andInternational Ratings.

In the document, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection ofthe Population is instructed to prepare and submit the proposalsfor increasing the minimum wage by November 1 of this year.

Note that the minimum wage in Azerbaijan previous year was 345manat ($202.9).

In addition, the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reached930 manat ($547.1) in 2023.