Azerbaijan Advocates Global Collaboration In Combatting Climate Change At COP29

Azerbaijan hopes for international cooperation to definesolutions in combating climate change within COP29, COP29's leadnegotiator, Yalchin Rafiyev, said during a workshop oncapacity-building in the preparation of biennial transparencydocuments, Azernews reports.

"We recognise the interconnected nature of climate issues andbelieve that by fostering cooperation and dialogue on a globalscale, we can increase our international resources," he said.

Rafiyev highlighted the pivotal role COP29 will play infacilitating dialogue and leveraging strategic positioning toensure that negotiations encompass diverse global perspectives,ultimately leading to a more comprehensive and inclusiveoutcome.

It should be noted that in November of this year, Azerbaijanwill host the largest international event - the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29). Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 can be considered asthe most important event of 2024 and a logical continuation of thecountry's strategy of transitioning to a green economy.

COP29 is a crucial global gathering where countries cometogether to discuss and negotiate actions to combat climate change the goal of advancing commitments made under the ParisAgreement and addressing pressing environmental challenges, COP29is expected to draw significant attention and participation fromgovernments, NGOs, and stakeholders worldwide.