Hubbis And Transamerica Life Bermuda Release A New And Comprehensive Guide For Financial Advisors On High-Net-Worth Life Insurance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - Designed to update and equip the wealth management industry and financial advisors with essential tools to better serve high net worth individuals, Hubbis, in collaboration with Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB), has released the 2024 edition of the "Guide to HNW Life Insurance – a Practical Handbook for Financial Advisors ".



This comprehensive guide offers a wealth of knowledge and practical insights aimed at enhancing the advisory capabilities in the niche field of high-net-worth (HNW) life insurance.



The latest edition of the guide provides an expansive look into the varied and complex aspects of life insurance planning for HNW individuals. It covers a broad range of topics, from personal protection needs and estate planning to business protection and philanthropic planning. The guide is part of TLB's Mastering High Net Worth (MHNW) programme, which has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge resources to advisors catering to an affluent clientele.



Chirag Rathod, CEO of TLB, stated: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Hubbis in providing this vital resource. The economic landscape is continuously evolving, and with it, the needs of HNW individuals. This guide is designed to help advisors navigate through these complexities and offer solutions that are not only effective but also forward-thinking."



Adding to the significance of the guide, Michael Stanhope, CEO of Hubbis, remarked: "Our collaboration with TLB enables us to merge our expertise in offering professional development solutions curated especially for the wealth management industry with their deep insights into the life insurance needs of HNW individuals. This guide is more than just a resource; it is a roadmap that empowers advisors to foster stronger, more informed relationships with their clients."



The 2024 guide includes new sections reflecting the latest market changes, including discussions on digital tools and ESG investing, which align with the evolving priorities of HNW individuals. The handbook is structured to assist advisors in understanding the critical dimensions of HNW life insurance and applying these concepts in practice to better meet their clients' needs.



Jeremy Young, Chief Commercial Officer of TLB, emphasized the importance of the guide in today's market context. "With the global economic shifts and the increasing demand for bespoke financial solutions, as well as the expanding needs for robust estate and succession planning, our guide serves as an essential reference that supports financial professionals and the wealth management industry at large. We are committed to helping enhance the proficiency of advisors, empowering them to more effectively safeguard their clients' wealth for today and for their future generations."



The "Guide to HNW Life Insurance " is now available on Hubbis and will be used in ongoing training and development for the wealth management industry through the Hubbis 'Wealtra' platform, the only learning service provider dedicated to offering comprehensive professional development solutions to the private wealth management industry.









