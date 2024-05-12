Voting In Lithuania's Presidential Election Ends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Voting in the presidential election and in a referendum on the legalisation of multiple citizenship has ended in Lithuania.

This is reported by Delfi , Ukrinform reports.

Lithuanians were more active in the presidential elections than five years ago - 59.37% of citizens took part in them, said the chairman of the Main Election Commission, Lina Petronene. According to her, more concrete results will be available after midnight.

As of 20:00, 47.78% of citizens came to the polls. Another 11.59% took part in the elections early. Five years ago, the turnout in the first round of the presidential election was 56.45%.

A total of 1895 polling stations were opened across the country.

ready to send soldiers to Ukraine for training mission - P

The following candidates are running for the presidency: incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, who is supported by the Conservatives, representative of the Freedom Party Dainius Žalimas, self-nominated Ignas Vegeli, founder of the Niemen's Dawn party Remigijus Žemaitaitaitis, Gedrimas Jeglinskas from the Union of Democracies "For the Name of Lithuania", and the head of the Labour Party Andrius Mazuronis.

The candidate who receives more than 50% of the votes will be declared the winner. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, a second round will be held in two weeks' time, in which the two candidates with the most votes will take part.

In addition, a referendum on the legalisation of multiple citizenship was held in parallel with the elections in Lithuania.

Photo: AA