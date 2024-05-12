British IKAR Holdings agreed on global cooperation with leading Portuguese education-, and health group CESPU

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) British IKAR Holdings announced today the successful establishment of a global cooperation with Portuguese CESPU Group.



CESPU, was founded in Porto in 1982, with the aim to promote higher education in the health scientific fields.



Since then they established the Instituto Universitário de Ciências da Saúde (IUCS), and the Instituto Politécnico de Saúde do Norte (IPSN), which includes includes 3 schools: Escola Superior de Saúde do Vale do Ave (ESSVA), Escola Superior de Tecnologias da Saúde do Tâmega e Sousa (ESTeSTS) and the Escola Superior de Enfermagem do Tâmega e Sousa (ESEnfTS), with a population of around.



CESPU has chosen as principle markets Portuguese-speaking countries, including Angola. More recently it was established the CESPU Brasil, S.A. that intends to develop specialized training and higher education.



CESPU also has strengthened its presence in the Iberian market, through CESPU Europa S.A., based in Spain, and with the historic partnership with the University of Barcelona translated in the integration of CESPU in the Health Universitat Barcelona Campus (HUBc ) project.



Beside owning Universities, the group is also running its own Hospitals.



IKAR Holdings and CESPU agreed to partnering on various mutual activities ranging from education to health care.



Prof. Dr. Antonio Almeida Dias, Founding President of CESPU Group, stated: “I am intrigued by the new partnership with IKAR Holdings. After my meetings with the Founder and Chairman, Mario Diel, I felt immediately that we have the same mindset and we are both eager to grow our new partnership to a global level”.



“I am honored about the partnership with CESPU and deeply impressed about the success story of the group since it’s establishment. Education and healthcare are two of our prior sectors within our group. I am confident that the partnership will create successful mutual ventures not only commercially but with a sustainable impact as well”, said Mario Diel, Founding Chairman, IKAR Holdings.



IKAR Holdings, is a London-based, privately owned, multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of currently more than 40 companies.



It is spanning multiple sectors ranging from energy, to education, health, technology, sports, construction, real estate, hospitality, aviation and services.



The group is geographically focusing on Europe, MENA region, GCC, in particular Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia and South America.





