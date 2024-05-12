Iran’s exports of saffron reach USD207M in 1 year in March

(MENAFN) Roohollah Latifi, Head of the Study, Monitoring, and Market Development Office at the Central Organization of Rural Cooperatives of Iran, revealed significant insights into Iran's saffron export industry, stating that in the Iranian calendar year ending in late March, the country exported 21 metric tons of saffron, amounting to approximately USD207,786,281, to 55 countries worldwide.



Despite witnessing growth in export volume and an upward trend in saffron prices both domestically and internationally, Latifi highlighted a notable 15.7 percent decrease in the overall value of saffron exports during the specified period. He attributed this decline to various factors impacting market dynamics.



Moreover, Latifi noted a positive trend in the export of saffron packaged in quantities of less than 30 grams, which accounted for 22 percent of total saffron exports in the Iranian calendar year 1402. This represents a notable increase compared to the preceding year, where such packaging constituted approximately 15.5 percent of total saffron exports.



Detailing the top destinations for Iranian saffron, Latifi revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the leading importer, purchasing 67,120 kilograms of saffron, followed by China, Spain, and Afghanistan. Notably, Afghanistan experienced a remarkable 198 percent growth in saffron imports from Iran.



Recognizing saffron as one of Iran's key export commodities, the country aims to further bolster overseas shipments by streamlining export procedures and easing restrictions for exporters. In alignment with this objective, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations recently entered into a project with the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture.



Titled "Control of Food Authenticity and Management of Food Supply Chain for Successful Achievement of SDGs," the initiative aims to ensure access to safe and authentic saffron products. Spanning two years and concluding in December 2025, the project is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and underscores FAO's commitment to supporting Iran's agricultural sector through technical cooperation initiatives.

