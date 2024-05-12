Apoorva Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Family Aaj Kal', returned to Mumbai on Sunday after attending the Adishakti workshop at Auroville.

The actress spoke about her routine at the workshop and said that it has given her a deeper understanding of herself as an artist.

The actress had harboured the desire to participate in the Adishakti workshop. However, her busy schedule and commitment to her work had always hindered her plans. This time, despite her hectic schedule, she managed to squeeze in time for the workshop.

Reflecting on her experience, Apoorva said that it was deeply enriching and transformative, providing her with a new perspective on acting and life.

Talking about her experience, Apoorva told IANS: "I have been wanting to attend the Adishakti workshop for years, but my work commitments never allowed me to do so. This time, I made it a priority, and I'm so glad I did. The workshop has not only enhanced my acting skills but has also provided me with a deeper understanding of myself as an artist. It was truly a life-changing experience.”

She also shared her routine which she followed at Auroville and also the tasks that she took up as a part of the learning process.

She said:“We did a lot of different kinds of classes including learning Mizhavu drums from Kerala, underwater breathing exercises, I learnt Kalaripayattu every morning, focused on learning different tools to aid character building.”

“We report at 7 in the morning. Classes go on till 9:00 am, sometimes even later. There are short breaks in between but that's mostly spent working and prepping for the next class.”

On the work front, Apoorva will be next seen in Rohan Sippy's directorial 'Unreal'.