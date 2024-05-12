Ukrainian Defence Forces Repelled 17 Russian Attacks In Orikhiv Direction And 5 On Left Bank Of Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defence Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army carried out 17 unsuccessful assaults yesterday, and 5 on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defence Forces reported this in a Telegram message.

"In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 17 attacks , including 13 in the area of Staromayorske, 2 in the area of Robotyne, and one in the areas of Novodanilivka and Verbove," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, the enemy made five unsuccessful assaults, but suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.

Enemy attacks 10 settlements inregion over past day, one person killed

Over the past day, 222 enemy reconnaissance drones were spotted flying overhead. The Russians also carried out artillery attacks, launched numerous air strikes using guided bombs and unguided missiles, used a large number of attack drones of various types and constantly conducted aerial reconnaissance.

As reported by Ukrinform , the Russian army lost an aircraft and 1260 more soldiers in Ukraine over the past day.