Cinc AF Of Ukraine About Frontline: Hot Fighting Continues In Four Sectors, Situation Is Changing Dynamically

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the frontline remains tense, with hot fighting continuing in four areas, and the situation is changing rapidly

According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this on Facebook .

According to him, the units of the Defence Forces are engaged in fierce defensive battles, and the Russian invaders' attempts to break through the defence have been stopped.

"Our intelligence, artillery and unmanned aerial systems units are working. We know the enemy's plans and respond flexibly to all their actions. All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen defence and decisions are being made promptly, including personnel decisions," the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief stressed.

According to Syrskyi, this week the situation in Kharkiv region has deteriorated significantly, with fighting continuing in the border areas along the state border with Russia.

"The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting damage on the enemy," the general assured.

Fierce fighting continues in the Kupianske, Siverske, Lymanske and Pokrovske sectors, the situation is changing rapidly. In some areas, the enemy has partial success, while in others, the Defence Forces are pushing the Russians back and improving their tactical position, Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian defence forces repelled 17 Russian attacks in Orikhiv direction and 5 on left bank of

According to him, in the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army "keeps trying to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, continues offensive actions to the east of the town, and unsuccessfully tries to regain the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka".

"Despite the difficult situation at the front, units are being rotated to rest the soldiers and restore the combat capability of the brigades," Syrskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 155 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the past 24 hours .

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / CinC AF of Ukraine