Experience Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - May 10, 2024 - NVIDIA announces the GeForce Game Ready Driver for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, enhanced with DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex.



Ghost of Tsushima brings players to the late 1200s, when the Mongol Empire ruled across many of today’s Eastern nations. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion by General Khotun Khan.



The island has become an inferno caused by the initial Mongol attack. It is then that the Samurai Warrior Jin Sakai’s steadfastness is tested. As one of the remaining members of his clan, Jin has to do whatever it takes to defend his people and home. He is forced to forgo tradition and take on the Ghost path, using unprecedented techniques for that time in order to free Tsushima.



The Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima is the first time players can embark, on PC, on the journey Jin faced.



May 16th will mark the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. This launch will include out-of-the-box support for NVIDIA’s unparalleled game-enhancing tech. DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 will allow players to accelerate frame rates, allowing for the fastest performance yet! Gamers can also utilize DLAA which uses native a resolution image to maximize image quality, rather than boost performance. This release will allow players to combine DLAA and DLSS 3 for excellent image quality and performance.



Gamers can also use NVIDIA Reflex, which can be implemented with any of the settings on GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX GPUs. This will reduce system latency making actions quicker while giving a competitive edge in multiplayer matches, all while making single-player games more responsive and fun to play.



Since September 2020, NVIDIA Reflex has reduced latency on GeForce GPUs and is now available in more than 100 games. 9 out of 10 shooters now feature Reflex support as well as critically acclaimed multi and single player games. A majority of GeForce Gamers have enabled the feature - last year GeForce users played more than 10 billion hours of their favorite titles featuring increased responsiveness all due to Reflex.



Download and install the new Game Ready Driver before the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is released on May 16th and bring out this game’s full potential!





MENAFN12052024003654000333ID1108202649