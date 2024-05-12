Fed President of Dallas discusses inflation, monetary policy

(MENAFN) Lori Logan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, addressed uncertainties surrounding the effectiveness of current monetary policy in curbing inflation to the US central bank's target of 2 percent. Speaking at the Louisiana Bankers Association's annual conference on Friday, Logan emphasized the need for caution and vigilance in assessing the trajectory of inflation and the appropriate response from monetary policymakers.



Logan highlighted the ongoing debate regarding the adequacy of measures taken thus far to mitigate inflationary pressures. While acknowledging the possibility of inflation returning to the 2 percent target in the coming years, she also expressed concerns about the potential for higher inflation rates. These considerations underscore the complexity of the current economic environment and the challenges faced by central bankers in calibrating policy responses.



Despite recent decisions by the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates within a range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent, Logan emphasized that it is premature to consider rate cuts at this juncture. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent remarks indicated a lack of progress on inflation in the current year, suggesting that interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for an extended period compared to previous expectations.



Logan emphasized the importance of maintaining flexibility in monetary policy and adopting a data-driven approach to decision-making. She stressed the need to monitor incoming data closely, assess evolving financial conditions, and ensure that policy decisions are tailored to the prevailing economic circumstances. This adaptive approach reflects the Federal Reserve's commitment to navigating uncertainties and promoting economic stability amid changing dynamics.



In conclusion, Logan's remarks underscore the nuanced considerations shaping monetary policy in response to inflationary pressures. As the Federal Reserve continues to assess the effectiveness of its measures and monitor economic indicators, policymakers remain focused on achieving the dual objectives of price stability and sustainable economic growth.

