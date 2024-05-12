Russian Troops Shell Sumy Region 10 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 10 times at the border settlements of the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Krasnopillia, Esman communities were shelled,” the statement said.
It is noted that the enemy fired at the region with mortars, MLRS, and artillery. Read also:
Russian army strikes at infrastructure in Sumy
suburbs, killing woman
Most of the shelling took place in the Khotyn community. There were 28 explosions there.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 21 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region over the past day.
