7Th Kharibulbul Int'l Music Festival In Azerbaijan's Shusha Hosts Remarkable Musical Duets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A performance of remarkable musical duets has been held inAzerbaijan's Shusha during the 7th Kharibulbul International MusicFestival, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and theMinistry of Culture from 11 to 13 May, Azernews reports, citing Trend .

Clarinetists Husnu Shenlendirici (Türkiye) and HuseynMehemmedoglu (Azerbaijan), Serkan Cagri (Türkiye) and OrkhanMusayev (Azerbaijan), vocalists Sanam Abdolazimzadeh (Iran) andRashad Ilyasov (Azerbaijan) performed ethno-folklore concertprograms.

“This marks my debut at the International Kharibulbul Festival,and it fills me with immense joy. My heart swells with pride! Theseare truly glorious times, gifted to us by the SupremeCommander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and ourheroic army, the brave defenders of our homeland. Let us honor thememory of the martyrs. Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of strengthand prosperity, and events like these festivals serve to enrich ourmusical heritage and proudly showcase our ancient land and cultureto the global stage once more,” Honored Artist, singer and qanunmusical instrument performer Rashad Ilyasov said.

Guests of the festival shared their impressions with Trend .

“Stepping foot in Azerbaijan for the first time, I am trulystruck by the hospitality of its people and the breathtaking beautyof Shusha city-words fail to capture its magnificence. The majesticmountains here are unlike anything we've ever seen before! Thisinternational festival has provided us with the opportunity toimmerse ourselves in the rich cultures and traditions of variousnations. Additionally, we've had the pleasure of learning theAzerbaijani 'Yalli' dance. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share a deepbond as brotherly nations, and we stand united, committed to thesuccess and prosperity of our countries,” soloist of the UzbekiNavbahor song and dance ensemble Kendzhaber Sherzodaliyevichsaid.

“Visiting Azerbaijan for the first time has been a delightfulexperience, especially due to the captivating program of thefestival. We were thoroughly entertained by the Azerbaijanicompositions and were deeply fascinated by the enchanting nature ofShusha. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the invitation andsincerely hope to revisit your beautiful country again in thefuture,” the soloist of the Indonesian Sendja Community ethno-groupFaris Bindaryani commented.

“Organizing the international Kharibulbul festival in liberatedShusha holds significant importance in promoting our nationalculture and showcasing the beauty and grandeur of Karabakh, as wellas highlighting the high moral values of the Azerbaijani people tothe world. With numerous foreign guests participating in thefestival, the intercultural dialogue for progress sets a shiningexample for nations and peoples, uniting them in the pursuit ofhumanism and the highest human ideals,” Hamida Omarova, People'sArtist, member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakerssaid.

“The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev once said: 'Shusha is the eyesof the Azerbaijani people. We will reclaim Shusha. The time willcome when Azerbaijan will ascend like a sun over the world.' Thisprophecy has come true. Shusha holds our soul and heart, whileKarabakh stands as the cradle of our national music and poetry. Irecall forty years ago, my initial visit to Shusha was adorned withvibrant national celebrations, echoing with songs, dances, andfolklore that depicted our rich ancient culture. Over the decades,Shusha endured occupation, its essence marred, yet today,painstaking efforts are underway to rebuild what was lost. Karabakhis once again blossoming into a land of prosperity, usheringhappiness back into homes, rekindling the fire in our hearts,” saidPeople's Artist, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Theater WorkersHaji Ismayilov.

“Recently, we had the privilege of attending a grand evening atthe Heydar Aliyev Center, commemorating the 20th anniversary of theHeydar Aliyev Foundation. The event was held with remarkableprecision and grandeur. Now, we find ourselves immersed in asplendid music festival within the ancient land of Karabakh,liberated Shusha, where a beautiful exchange of cultures isunfolding. Witnessing the monumental transformations here isawe-inspiring. Under the leadership of First Vice PresidentMehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is diligentlyrestoring our architectural marvels and mosques ravaged during theoccupation. Numerous significant events across various domains area testament to this vibrant revival. This collective creativeendeavor, dedicated to our people and future generations, under theguidance of President Ilham Aliyev, aspires towards a robust andsovereign Azerbaijan, evoking profound admiration,” People'sArtist, singer Natavan Sheikhova said.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival, spanningthree days in Shusha and Lachin. Notably, Shusha has been declaredas the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for 2024, as decreedby President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan lastNovember. The Kharibulbul International Music Festival boasts theparticipation of esteemed masters of arts, alongside emergingtalents, encompassing musicians, vocalists, mugham performers, aswell as representatives from classical and folk music andchoreographic groups. The festival's lineup features performers andcreative ensembles from member countries of ICESCO, includingAzerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan,Qatar, Guinea, Morocco, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Since 1989, the Kharibulbul International Music Festival, namedafter the flower symbolizing Shusha city, has been a cherishedtradition. Its inception in May of that year, at Abdal Gulablivillage in the Aghdam district, commemorated the 100th anniversaryof the renowned khananda, teacher, and People's Artist SeyidShushinsky. The festival commenced in Shusha and culminated with aconcert in Aghdam. By 1990, the Kharibulbul festival had attainedinternational acclaim. Throughout the Karabakh conflict, primaryconcerts were hosted in Aghdam, with additional performances inBarda and Aghjabadi. Following the liberation of Azerbaijaniterritories during the Second Karabakh War, culminating in thenation's historic victory, the festival returned to Shusha. Thisyear, the festival expands its reach to include Lachin city aswell.