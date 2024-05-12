Germany contemplates giving most of military command over to NATO

(MENAFN) In a significant shift, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that by 2025, the majority of the Bundeswehr, Germany's Armed Forces, will fall under NATO command, with approximately 35,000 soldiers slated for the "highest levels of readiness." This announcement, made during a keynote speech at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, underscores Germany's commitment to bolstering NATO's capabilities amid ongoing challenges.



The decision comes against the backdrop of Germany grappling with critical personnel and equipment shortages within its armed forces. Pistorius highlighted the urgency of the situation, citing major gaps in replacement items for the Bundeswehr, some of which have been redirected to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Moreover, a parliamentary report revealed concerning trends such as an "aging and shrinking" army, with thousands of unfilled positions and a significant dropout rate.



Pistorius emphasized that Germany's priority remains safeguarding its allies, particularly on NATO's eastern flank. Recent initiatives to bolster military presence in the region, including the deployment of advance teams to Lithuania and plans to establish a full-strength armor brigade there, reflect Berlin's commitment to enhancing security measures. However, these moves have drawn scrutiny from Moscow, which has cautioned about potential repercussions.



Addressing the deployment to Lithuania during his speech in the United States, Pistorius characterized it as an unprecedented step in German history, signaling a resolute stance against any threats to NATO territory. The decision, he noted, sends a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO stands prepared to defend every inch of its territory.

