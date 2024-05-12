High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Predicted To Achieve 6.30% CAGR And Valued At USD 7.83 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography market was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to register a significant growth trajectory, reaching a valuation of USD 7.83 billion by 2031 with CAGR of 6.30%.

Innovation Drives High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Growth

The HPLC market thrives on innovation. Modern systems boast features like dual-injection and multidimensional capabilities, making them more versatile for research. Additionally, leading manufacturers cater to specific needs with specialized systems. Novasep's Hipersep system, for instance, tackles large-scale purification in the biopharmaceutical industry, which increasingly uses protein-based therapeutics.

Furthermore, recent software and system launches simplify HPLC method development, boosting productivity. Examples include the collaborative effort by Thermo Fisher and ChromSword and Shimadzu's LabSolutions MD software. These advancements are expected to increase market penetration for HPLC systems.

The use of HPLC extends beyond labs. Its application in forensics, medical research, and field work has led to the development of portable systems by companies like Axcend. These breakthroughs broaden the application scope of HPLC techniques, making them more accessible for on-site analysis across various industries.

List of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Companies Profiled in Report:



Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sartorius AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Gilson, Inc. Danaher Corporation

HPLC's Versatility Drives Pharma/Biopharma Adoption

June 2021 article in the Journal of Current Opinion in Chemical Engineering highlighted the versatility of HPLC. The article emphasized its role in both fast analysis and high-yield separation, making it ideal for various stages of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production (preparative and process scales). Furthermore, the article pointed out that HPLC is currently the leading separation method used in the production of these drugs. Additionally, the article discussed the potential of combining computational and experimental work to develop more complex models, leading to faster simulations and optimization of multidimensional operations within the HPLC process.

Innovation Brings New Applications

Leading market players are actively developing and manufacturing innovative HPLC-based systems for various laboratory functions, including diagnostics. For example, Trivitron Healthcare introduced HPLC-based diagnostic solutions, including HbA1c analyzers, in June 2021. These analyzers, like the NANO H5 and NANO H110, are fully automated and offer efficient sample processing capabilities, particularly useful for monitoring diabetes, thalassemia, and hemoglobin variants. Such innovations are expected to further propel market growth throughout the forecast period.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Instruments



HPLC Systems



Pumps



Detectors

Others

Consumables& Accessories



Columns





Reverse-phase HPLC Columns





Normal-phase HPLC Columns





Ion Exchange HPLC Columns





Size Exclusion HPLC Columns



Other HPLC Columns



Filters



Vials



Tubes

Others Software

By Application



Clinical Research Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Forensic Applications Other Applications

By End-user



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions Others

Consumables Segment is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share

The consumables segment, which includes essential elements like columns, reagents, and tubes used in HPLC, is poised to dominate the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography market.

Improvements in column technology and pumps are paving the way for significant growth in the consumables segment. The increasing need for novel therapeutics to combat chronic diseases, coupled with growing government investments in biotechnology R&D, is fueling the expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. As these companies invest in HPLC systems, the demand for consumables naturally increases.

A study published in Analytical Liquid Chromatography (May 2022) further strengthens this point. The study highlighted the development of superior chromatographic columns with improved separation efficiency, faster processing times, and wider compatibility with various mobile phases. These advancements translate to a longer lifespan for columns and the need for less mobile phase volume, ultimately driving the growth of the consumables segment.

North America Is Expected To Hold A Significant Share In The Market Over The Forecast Period

The region is at the forefront of adopting highly advanced techniques and systems in HPLC manufacturing. This focus on innovation, coupled with advancements in chromatographic studies, fuels market growth.

Various governmental research organizations in the United States, for instance, utilize HPLC techniques to analyze specific components in drug mixtures or similar elements. This adoption of HPLC as a standard protocol for sample analysis contributes to market growth in North America.

The launch of innovative HPLC systems by key market players in the region further bolsters its market leadership. For example, Waters ' launch of the ACQUITY PREMIER Liquid Chromatography Solution in February 2021 exemplifies this trend. This system is designed to address challenges associated with analyte-metal surface interactions, catering to specific analytical needs.

Key Takeaways from the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Study



Gain insights into the projected growth trajectory of the HPLC market over the forecast period, allowing you to plan for future market trends.

Understand the dominance of the consumables segment and the factors driving its growth.

Explore the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns on the HPLC market landscape.

Identify key regional developments and the factors propelling North America's market leadership. Gain valuable information on prominent market players and their latest developments.

