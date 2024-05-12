Olympic Council Of Asia: Headquarters In Kuwait Plays Important Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) stressed the important role played by its headquarters in Kuwait as it gave it stability and a launch pad for further progress.

This came during the 43rd General Assembly of the OCA, held in Bangkok on Saturday with the participation of Kuwait Olympic Committee's board members Ali Al-Marri and Fatima Hayat.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Marri said that the council voted to keep the headquarters in Kuwait, praising Kuwait's efforts, for the past 42 year, in the development of the Asian Olympics.

OCA expressed their appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for keeping the headquarters' location in Kuwait.

Al-Marri also said that 46 Asian countries participated in the council's meeting, held in Bangkok, where they discussed various topics, adding that the council voted on changing almost 70 percent of their constitution. (end)

