$1.7M Contracts For Rehabilitation Of Shelters In Fallujah


5/11/2024 9:01:13 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Al-Amar Al-Hadeth for General Constructional Contracting has won a series of contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) , for the rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Fallujah:

  • Rehabilitation of 92 war damaged shelters in Al Chaffa. Contract value $695,001;
  • Rehabilitation of 100 war damaged shelters in Albo Hawa & Husai. Contract value $618,224;
  • Rehabilitation of 53 war damaged shelters in Jumela. Contract value $382,437.

(Source: UNGM)

Iraq Business News

