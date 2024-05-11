Don't Repeat 1987 In Kashmir: PDP's Parra To Govt

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Pulwama- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Srinagar Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Saturday said that the BJP-led government should not repeat 1987 rigged election saying it will have disastrous consequences.
The elections were allegedly rigged by Congress alongside the National Conference in Kashmir, spurring armed militancy in the Valley a year later.ADVERTISEMENT
Talking to Kashmir News Observer, he said that his party did not demand any support from the central government but was seeking free and fair elections.
He said that the government shouldn't support those who are misleading them, alleging Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari has been misleading Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He alleged that his workers are being detained at the behest of Bukhari and named him the"chief of political Ikhwan".
He said that people must vote for those who they really think can raise their voice in the parliament as people in J&K are living under constant fear since August 2019.
Parra said that there has been silence since then in J&K and nobody dares to speak here.
“We want to break the silence and we can save our identity, land and resources that are under threat,” he added.
He claimed that his party, especially the President Mehbooba Mufti, is the only leader who has been very vocal against the policies of the government of India since 2019 while other leaders have maintained silence.
According to Parra, people in large numbers must vote to keep those away from power who have been misleading the government of India .
