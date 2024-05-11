Apedinbase (APED), A Culturally Rich Meme Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Apedinbase (APED) on May 11, 2024, for all BitMart users. The APED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Apedinbase (APED)?

Apedinbase (APED) is a pioneering meme token on the Base Chain, a Layer 2 blockchain solution built on the Ethereum network. Designed to be more than just a digital currency, $APED integrates popular culture with blockchain technology through its unique offerings-an animated series and an exclusive NFT collection. This approach not only enhances the traditional meme token concept by adding engaging content but also enriches the user experience within the Base Ecosystem. The slogan“Get APED. Live APED. Die APED.” encapsulates the immersive and lifestyle-oriented ethos that $APED aims to promote among its community, encouraging a deep and ongoing engagement with the brand.

Why Apedinbase (APED)?

$APED distinguishes itself by drawing inspiration from the broader APE culture, aiming to capture the same enthusiasm and vibrancy that meme tokens are known for. By situating itself on the Base Chain, $APED benefits from the technical robustness and scalability offered by a Layer 2 solution, ensuring fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

The integration of an animated series and a related NFT collection not only broadens its appeal but also creates multiple streams of interaction and investment opportunities for its holders. This innovative blend of entertainment and finance positions $APED as a cultural and financial asset in the cryptocurrency space, likely attracting a diverse range of enthusiasts from various sectors.

Token Name: Apedinbase

Token Symbol: APED

Token Type: BASE

Total Supply: 100,000,000 APED

