PM Modi Tears Into Aiyar’S Pak ‘Atom Bomb’ Remark, Says Cong Wants To Scare People

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'respect Pakistan because of its atom bombs' statement and said that the grand old party was trying to find new ways to scare own people, by underestimating country's strength.

“Sambhal ke chalo, Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai. Yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain, (They are trying to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb),” PM Modi said, taking a searing jibe at Aiyar and Congress.

Addressing a mega public rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, the Prime Minister also slammed Pakistan over its depleting economy and said that they want to sell their atom bombs but don't get any buyers because of it's poor quality.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress over its weak and timid response after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He said that the then UPA regime decided not to retaliate and act against the handlers of terror because they believed that this would alienate its vote bank.

“Rather than cracking down on terror perpetrators, they decided to hold meetings with their masters,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for justice for decades because the previous ruling powers in Delhi would engage in dialogue with separatists. He blamed Congress' 'weak mindset' for the sufferings of the people of Valley.

Notably, Mani Shankar Aiyar in an interview with a YouTube channel had said that Pakistan has atom bombs and hence India should give them respect to it, rather than flex its military muscle.