Private School For Girls Blown Up In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A private school for girls has been blown up the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Unidentified militants attacked the school in Shewa sub-district on Wednesday night, Dawn quoted police sources as saying.

The militants tortured the watchman before blowing up two rooms of the school. The explosion, however, caused no casualties.

It was the only private girls' school in the area and its administration had received several threats in the past, according to the newspaper.

