Malaysia Applauds UN Resolution To Reconsider Palestine's Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Saturday welcomed the adoption of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly's Resolution that calls for the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine's application for full membership in the UN.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, reacting to the resolution that was taken during the resumed UNGA Tenth Emergency Special Session on Friday, that it would grant Palestine additional rights and privileges and enable Palestinian officials to participate in the UN sessions and works.

It added that Malaysia co-sponsored the resolution alongside 76 member states and voted in its favor, in line with its firm stand towards the Palestinian issue.

It affirmed Malaysia's continuing efforts to establish an independent, sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as accepting Palestine as a full UN member.

The UN resolution received 143 votes in favor and 25 abstentions. (end)

