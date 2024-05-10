Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal' Case: Second Victim Accuses Him Of Rape, Records Statement In Court

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Surrounding the scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, another victim has come forward, alleging repeated sexual assault by the politician. The incident was officially recorded on Friday when the victim's statement was taken under CrPC 164 before a court judge.

The victim, hailing from KR Nagar taluk in Mysore district, was employed at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipur when the alleged assaults took place. This recording of the statement comes shortly after a rape case was initiated against Revanna, based on the victim's complaint, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID.

Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14

Further complicating matters for the Revanna family, MP's father and former minister HD Revanna has been imprisoned on charges of abducting this same victim. This recent court appearance of the victim counters previous criticisms from JDS leaders, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who accused the SIT of mishandling the case by failing to produce the victim for testimony earlier.

Additionally, the ongoing investigation saw the SIT recording statements from two family members of the victim who are being considered witnesses in the kidnapping case linked to HD Revanna. This latest development is expected to add to the legal troubles facing the former minister and his associates.