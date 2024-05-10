President Listens To Syrskyi's Report On Situation In Kharkiv And Donetsk Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky listened to a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation at the front.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. There are heavy battles along the entire frontline. Special attention is paid to the areas in Kharkiv, Pokrovske, and other areas in the Donetsk region. We discussed defensive actions and strengthening our positions in the Kharkiv region. Separately, we discussed Chasiv Yar,” Zelensky said.

As noted by the Head of State, the Chief reported on decisions that will provide more opportunities for Ukrainian defenders.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of Friday morning, May 10, the offensive of Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector had been stopped.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the occupiers intensified shelling in the northern part of the Kharkiv region. At about 5 a.m., the enemy attempted to break through the defense line using armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues. Reserve units have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.