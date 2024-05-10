Farmers Already Sow More Than 4M Ha With Spring Crops Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of May 10, 2024, Ukrainian farmers sowed 4,320.2 thousand hectares with spring grain and leguminous crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, a total of 2,838 thousand hectares were sown with corn, 779.9 thousand hectares with barley, 244.9 thousand hectares with wheat, 161.1 thousand hectares with peas, and 165 thousand hectares with oats.

Over the past week, Ukrainian farmers have sown 912.9 thousand hectares with spring grain and leguminous crops. Farmers from the Chernihiv region took the lead, having sown 157.9 thousand hectares.

In the Kyiv region, a total of 32.3 thousand hectares were sown with wheat, 44.3 thousand hectares with barley, 5.8 thousand hectares with peas, and 6.5 thousand hectares with oats.

A total of 28.3 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as 50.5 thousand hectares with barley, 14.28 thousand hectares with peas, and 1.2 thousand hectares with oats.

In the Ternopil region, a total of 18.9 thousand hectares were sown wheat, 63.6 thousand hectares with barley, 3.6 thousand hectares with peas, and 5.1 thousand hectares with oats.

A total of 18.2 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Sumy region, as well as 17.9 thousand hectares with barley, 5.6 thousand hectares with peas, and 9.8 thousand hectares with oats.

In the Zhytomyr region, a total of 17.5 thousand hectares were sown with wheat, 19.3 thousand hectares barley, 3 thousand hectares with peas, and 26.5 thousand hectares with oats.

A total of 14.8 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as 59.1 thousand hectares with barley, 2.6 thousand hectares with peas, and 2.5 thousand hectares with oats.

In the Chernihiv region, a total of 12.3 thousand hectares were sown with wheat, 16.5 thousand hectares barley, 5.9 thousand hectares with peas, and 23.1 thousand hectares with oats.

According to the ministry, a total of 3,963.7 thousand hectares across Ukraine were sown with sunflowers, 1,201.3 thousand hectares with soybeans, and 250.1 thousand hectares with sugar beets.

A reminder that, despite a shift in the frontlines, farmers from the Donetsk region are planning to sow 214 thousand hectares with spring crops.