Arab Parliament Slams Double Standards Towards Israeli Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament criticized on Friday double standards of effective powers in the international community towards crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Delivering a speech during the Fifth Counter-Terrorism Coordination Meeting, organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in Istanbul, MP Insaf Mayo said these double standards are the largest support to the occupation to continue such crimes, the parliament said in a statement.

The statement referred to the severity of Israel's brutal attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Rafah, indicated that the region is currently witnessing the largest global crime against human rights.

The Israeli occupation has been committing all types of terror practices, genocide and war crimes against Palestinian people over 8 months, it stated.

The statement lauded a report submitted by the UN Special Rapporteur on promoting and protecting human rights in the context of combating terrorism to the Human Rights Council last March in which it noted that double standards and selectivity by major powers in implementing human rights lead to the erosion of confidence in the credibility of the international system.

However, it expressed sorrow that the report did not refer to destruction caused by these standards, which are of main reasons of terror crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza that left more than 100,000 people martyred, wounded or went missing, most of them are women and children.

The statement called on the meeting to issue a clear communique condemning the occupation crimes in Gaza, asking for the 19 international deals on terror operations prevention to halt such crimes that violate all human rights types in Palestine. (end)

mfm







MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108199582