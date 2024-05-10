Russian Troops Shelled Nikopol District 15 Times, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops struck fifteen times in the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol district. The district centre, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska communities. It was restless everywhere during the day. The aggressor fired at the area a dozen and a half times - with kamikaze drones and artillery," the statement said.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down ten enemys overnight

According to Lysak, people are unharmed, but there is destruction: a private house, a communal facility, and an outbuilding were damaged. In addition, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

The survey of the affected areas is ongoing, the head of the RMA added, and the damage is being assessed.

As Ukrinform reported, Nikopol was attacked by enemy drones in the evening and at night .