Canada Allocates USD 55 Million To Strengthen Ukrainian Air Defence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Friday that the country is allocating 76 million Canadian dollars (55.7 million US dollars) to a German-led initiative aimed at rapidly delivering air defence systems to Ukraine to repel Russian attacks.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters .

"These systems will help defend against Russian aerial attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and apartment blocks," Blair said during a visit by his German counterpart Boris Pistorius to Canada .

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada has allocated more than 14 billion Canadian dollars for general support to Ukraine, including 4 billion Canadian dollars in military aid.

As Ukrinform reported, in April, the German government launched the "Needed Action Air Defence" initiative aimed at encouraging partners and allies to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.