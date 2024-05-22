Automated Ethics: Unveiling The Shadowy Side Of AI

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Mubashir Reshi

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an unavoidable presence in modern society, revolutionizing industries and reshaping the way we interact with technology. From predictive text on our smartphones to self-driving cars on roads, AI has become a part of our daily lives in ways we may not even realize. However, the integration of AI into everyday life also raises complex ethical questions that cannot be ignored.

One of the most pressing ethical concerns surrounding AI is the issue of bias. AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on, and if that data is biased or incomplete, the AI algorithm will reflect those biases. For example, in the field of hiring, AI-powered recruitment tools have been found to discriminate against certain groups based on biased historical data. Similarly, in criminal justice, AI algorithms used to predict the tendency of a person to re-offending, have been shown to unfairly target minority populations.

Addressing bias in AI systems requires a diversified approach. On the technical side, researchers and developers must work to create algorithms that are more transparent, interpretable, and fair. This may involve implementing techniques such as bias mitigation strategies. However, tackling bias in AI goes beyond just technical solutions. It also requires a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the entire AI development pipeline. This means diversifying the teams that build AI systems, ensuring that diverse perspectives are represented from the outset.

In addition to bias, another ethical consideration when it comes to AI in everyday life is the issue of accountability. As AI becomes more autonomous and widespread, it raises questions about who is ultimately responsible for the decisions made by AI systems. In the case of autonomous vehicles, for example, who is to blame if a self-driving car gets into an accident? Is it the manufacturer, the programmer, or the owner of the vehicle? These are crucial questions that need to be addressed as AI technology continues to advance.

Furthermore, the deployment of AI systems in areas such as healthcare, finance, and law enforcement raises concerns about privacy, consent, and algorithmic transparency. As AI becomes more integrated into these sensitive domains, it is essential to establish clear guidelines and regulations to protect individuals' rights and ensure that AI is used responsibly and ethically.

Navigating through the ethical horizon of AI in everyday life requires a thoughtful and proactive approach. By prioritizing fairness, transparency, accountability, and human well-being in the design, deployment, and regulation of AI systems, we can utilise the power of AI for good. Through collaborative efforts and ethical examination, we can ensure that AI serves as a force for positive societal change, rather than continuing with the existing inequalities and injustices.