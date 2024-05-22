Kashmir University Holds Intra-University Road Race

Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of University of Kashmir, extended greeting to participants and motivated them to come forward and participate in all sports activities.

The medallists in the men and women categories were felicitated by Dr. Mandeep Singh, Director Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

In Men's section, Mir Riyaz of Department of Mathematics bagged Gold, while Amir Saleem of Law

Department won Silver and Abid Amin Khan took Bronze. In Women's category, Inayat Farooq

of MPEd and Hurmah Shah of Law Department clinched Gold, Sumy Jan bagged Silver and Iqra Bano of MPEd won Bronze.

