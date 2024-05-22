Kashmir University Holds Intra-University Road Race

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports initiated Inter Department Road Race for men and women at the university campus on Wednesday. A total of 87 students from different departments participated in the race, including 50 boys and 37 girls from various departments and satellite campuses of University of Kashmir.
Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of University of Kashmir, extended greeting to participants and motivated them to come forward and participate in all sports activities.ADVERTISEMENT
The medallists in the men and women categories were felicitated by Dr. Mandeep Singh, Director Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
In Men's section, Mir Riyaz of Department of Mathematics bagged Gold, while Amir Saleem of Law
Department won Silver and Abid Amin Khan took Bronze. In Women's category, Inayat Farooq Read Also YSS Organises District Level Basketball Tourney For Girls Wrong Evaluation Of Paper: Court Asks KU To Pay Rs 1 Lakh To Student
of MPEd and Hurmah Shah of Law Department clinched Gold, Sumy Jan bagged Silver and Iqra Bano of MPEd won Bronze.
