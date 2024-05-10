Two Civilians Killed In Donetsk Region Today Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region, two people were killed and two injured.
The head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the afternoon, the Russians fired artillery at Yelyzavetivka of the Marinka community, killing a 49-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman,” the statement said.
In addition, Chasiv Yar was under fire in the morning, with two people injured and three high-rise buildings damaged.
Filashkin emphasized that there are no safe places in the Donetsk region and called for timely evacuation.
As reported earlier, Russian troops fired 2,212 times in the Donetsk region over the past day.
