Any Israeli Ground Attack On Rafah Will Lead To Humanitarian Catastrophe, Warns UN Secretary-General

Nairobi: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres warned Friday that any ground offensive by the Israeli occupation into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip will lead to a massive humanitarian catastrophe.

"We are actively engaged with all involved for the resumption of the entry of life-saving supplies including desperately needed fuel through Rafah and Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossings," Guterres said during his visit to the capital of Kenya Nairobi.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) so far warned that food stocks in the southern Gaza Strip could run out during days, urging the international community to prevent the fall of more martyrs among children.

Over 100,000 people left Rafah during the past five days and any potential shortage of fuel would bring the humanitarian efforts to standstill in Gaza during days, UNICEF highlighted.

Rafah is the last refuge for over million displaced Palestinians who have been commuting from one area to another in the Strip due to the Israeli aggression.

Today, they are coming under intense Israeli bombing, posing a humanitarian catastrophe.