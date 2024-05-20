Customs Department Foils Drug Smuggle Attempt Through Border Crossing With Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The Jordan Customs Department Monday said its officers at the Jaber Border Crossing and security services thwarted an attempt to smuggle 800,000 Captagon pills from Syria.
According to a statement, the Customs Department said its officers at the border post foiled the smuggling of 800,000 Captagon pills stashed in merchandise, seized the contraband and handed it over to the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
The Customs Department confirmed that its staff with other security agencies will curb the smuggling of narcotics and other prohibited materials across the border.
MENAFN20052024000117011021ID1108236271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.