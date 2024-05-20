               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Customs Department Foils Drug Smuggle Attempt Through Border Crossing With Syria


5/20/2024 3:03:09 PM

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The Jordan Customs Department Monday said its officers at the Jaber Border Crossing and security services thwarted an attempt to smuggle 800,000 Captagon pills from Syria.
According to a statement, the Customs Department said its officers at the border post foiled the smuggling of 800,000 Captagon pills stashed in merchandise, seized the contraband and handed it over to the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
The Customs Department confirmed that its staff with other security agencies will curb the smuggling of narcotics and other prohibited materials across the border.

