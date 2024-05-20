Prince Raad Opens Special Olympics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- President of the Special Olympics Prince Raad bin Zaid Monday inaugurated the Special Olympics at the Jordanian Paralympic Committee halls.The tournament's opening ceremony is part of the Kingdom's celebrations of the 78th Independence Day, which falls next Saturday and includes paintings and expressive artistic performances of special education centre students.Special Olympics Director Ali Shawaheen said in an address, "Today, the Jordanian Special Olympics champions who represent special education centres and inclusive schools are celebrating Independence Day in appreciation of the care and attention the Hashemite leadership."Chief Secretary and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) Prince Mired bin Ra'ad attended the opening ceremony.