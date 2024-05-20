Madinaty To Host“Fly Over Madinaty” Skydiving Event

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Madinaty will host the“Fly Over Madinaty” skydiving event on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25. The event aims to showcase Madinaty's facilities and infrastructure, positioning it as a destination for sports tourism.





Those interested in participating can register through the following link :





The“Fly Over Madinaty” event comes amid growing interest in skydiving as a means of promoting tourism in Egypt. The Egyptian Skydiving Federation has actively organized various skydiving events to attract both domestic and international visitors.





The event showcases Madinaty's extensive capabilities and quality infrastructure allowing for diverse sports activities , making it an ideal venue for hosting events and tournaments.