New Azerbaijan Party Prepares For Parliamentary Elections

Fatime Letifova

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is currently carrying out all thenecessary measures related to the preparation for the parliamentaryelections, Azernews reports, citing Tahir Budagov,deputy chairman of YAP - head of the Central Office, as he told atthe statement to journalists.

According to him, there is no final decision regarding the timeof the parliamentary elections.

"However, YAP prepares for all elections not only on the eve ofthe elections but also during the inter-election period".