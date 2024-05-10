New Azerbaijan Party Prepares For Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is currently carrying out all thenecessary measures related to the preparation for the parliamentaryelections, Azernews reports, citing Tahir Budagov,deputy chairman of YAP - head of the Central Office, as he told atthe statement to journalists.
According to him, there is no final decision regarding the timeof the parliamentary elections.
"However, YAP prepares for all elections not only on the eve ofthe elections but also during the inter-election period".
MENAFN10052024000195011045ID1108197356
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.