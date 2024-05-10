Prajwal Revanna Case: NCW Says Woman Was Forced To File False Complaint, Kumaraswamy Asks 'Where Are 2,900 Victims?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Commission for Women on Thursday stated that no victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna with the women's panel. One woman complainant who reached out to it alleged that she was forced to file a fake complaint against the JDS leader, the commission said.

The prompt submission of the Action Taken Report (ATR) by the relevant authorities unveils numerous noteworthy discoveries, according to the NCW, PTI reported.\"One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case,\" the NCW claimed.\"She stated that she is being called by random phone numbers threatening her to complain. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications. The victim has sought protection for her family's welfare, underscoring the seriousness of the situation,\" it added.

In addition, the women's panel also observed that the 700 women who submitted online complaints are linked to a social activist group and do not have any direct involvement or connection with the primary complainant in the case.'Where are 2,900 victims?'On Thursday, HD Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, criticised the ruling Congress in the state regarding the alleged obscene video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

A JD(S) delegation met with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and presented a memorandum requesting an \"impartial probe\" into the case, as per ANI reports.

\"Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2,900 victims, but where are they?\" Kumaraswamy asked.

The memorandum, signed by a group of current and former members of the Karnataka Legislature and party leaders, urged the governor to intervene by recommending the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a \"thorough inquiry\".Based on a complaint from a woman employed in their household, the Karnataka police had registered a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, where polling was held on April 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

