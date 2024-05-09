LS Polls: 23 Candidates In Fray For Gurgaon Seat; 3 Withdraw Nomination

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 10 (IANS) A total of 23 candidates are in the fray for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat after three candidates pulled out of the electoral race on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, an official said.

A single-phase polling will be held in all 10 Parliamentary constituencies in Haryana, including Gurgaon, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

Gurugram District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav allotted election symbols to all the candidates on Thursday.

Yadav said 14 candidates from registered parties and 9 Independents would be contesting the election from Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency.

Among the nominees, the key candidates are BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh (Union Minister and sitting Gurgaon MP), Congress' Raj Babbar, Jannayak Janta Party nominee -- singer-rapper Rahul Yadav -- popularly known as Fazilpuria, Vijay Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, and Sohrab Khan from the Indian National Lok Dal.

Balwan Singh, Rahul Thakran and Soni Hemlata are the ones who withdrew nominations on Thursday.