Civil Aviation Academy Hands Over Certificates To Trainees

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The Civil Aviation Academy (CAA) of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) handed over certificates to its trainees through a programme held at the latter's headquarters in the capital on May 9.

CAA, in collaboration with ICAO, conducted CAD Training Manager Course (TMC), ICAO Training Instructor Course (TIC), ICAO Training Developers Course (TDC), ICAO Oversight of Aircraft Leasing Operation Course (DALO) and ICAO Oversight Competency Based Training Assessment Course (OCBTA) in the last four months to build efficient and expert manpower in the country's civil aviation sector. These international courses play a crucial role in expanding the capacity of the country's civil aviation industry.

A total of 348 trainees were awarded certificates under 12 courses, including five ICAO courses and seven subject-based trade courses for the newly joined trainees of CAAB. The trained officers/employees will play key roles in enhancing the overall security and capacity of Bangladesh's airports in the coming days.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony. Air Commodore A F M Atiquzzaman, Member (Planning and Management) of CAAB presided over the event while CAA Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty delivered the welcome speech. ICAO Senior Instructor Captain Mustafa Hammadi was present at the programme as a special guest. Other high officials from CAAB also attended the programme.





CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman addressing the occasion--Photo: Monitor

ICAO Silver Membership

It may be mentioned here that the Civil Aviation Academy was upgraded from bronze to silver membership by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on May 1.

The certificate was handed over to CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at a conference on the "ICAO Global Implementation Support System" held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar were present at the ceremony.

Also, CAA Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty was awarded the "ICAO ISD Certified Instructor" certificate. ICAO GAT chief Laura Camastra handed over the certificate to Chakraborty. With this, the Bangladeshi instructor is now eligible to train aviation personnel all over the world as per ICAO standards.

