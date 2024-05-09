Nitin Gadkari Announces Rs 200 Crore Airport At Paradip In Odisha Rally; Urges Voters To Back BJP Nominees

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, while addressing a rally at Krushnaprasad area in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, announced construction of a Rs 200 crore airport in Paradip -- a key industrial centre and seaport city in the state.

The Union Minister also urged the voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominees for Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra and Brahmagiri Assembly segment, Upasana Mohapatra, and help them win by huge margins in the upcoming elections.

Nitin Gadkari said that the BJP is the only political party that fulfills what it promises.

The Union Minister said that the long coastline is the biggest strength of Odisha.

He told the gathering that such plans have been prepared which could increase the income of fishermen by seven to eight times.

The senior BJP leader also announced several new projects that have already been approved by him for Odisha.

Approval has been given for the construction of an airport at Paradip with the estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

"I am spending Rs 3 lakh crore on the development of road connectivity in Odisha," Nitin Gadkari said.

The Union Minister said the construction work for the 111 km-long greenfield six-lane ring road with an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore around Bhubaneswar will begin from October.

Similarly, work for the 35 km long 4-lane green field ring road around Sambalpur city will also begin in October this year.

Addressing a long-held demand of the locals, Nitin Gadkari said: "I am declaring today that we are constructing a road from Tangi to Digha. Due to Chilika Lake and the wetland, there is a missing link between Gopalpur and Satapada. The locals are suffering various hardships because of this missing link between NH 516 A and NH 316 A. One km long 2-lane pool will be constructed. An order has been given to prepare its DPR," he said.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.