Global Appeal: Urgent Support Needed For Palestinian Refugees Amid Escalating Violence

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /



The Refugee Affairs Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in cooperation with the Negotiations Affairs Department, held an important meeting on Wednesday at the Negotiations Affairs Department headquarters in Al-Bireh city.

The meeting, attended by Ahmed Abu Holi, member of the Executive Committee of the PLO and head of the Refugee Affairs Department, along with several members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, discussed recent developments in the situation of Palestinian refugees, especially in light of the current events in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Abu Holi conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas, the Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and the Palestinian people to the guest ambassadors who attended this meeting.

He emphasized the vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), stating that it plays an indispensable role as the main artery of support and relief for millions of refugees. He pointed out the urgent need to stop the violence and provide humanitarian assistance to affected Palestinians in Gaza, while emphasizing the necessity of a comprehensive political solution to end their suffering.

Abu Holi also called for the formation of an investigation committee, explaining that the world has heard Israel's claim that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the war. It is only fair, he stated, to establish an investigation committee to understand why Israel targets displaced persons inside refugee shelters. The targeting of the agency is a political attempt to tarnish its reputation and dry up its sources of funding, which is both political and legal. As advocates for peace have voted overwhelmingly for the agency to continue its work for a period of three years, this should be translated into financial support to enable it to carry out its mission, as financial support is fundamental. He added that the results of the investigation have been released, and many countries have welcomed this report, leaving no reason to suspend their support.

Abu Holi emphasized that targeting camps in the West Bank, such as the Nour Shams and Jenin camps, aims to systematically oppress the targeted refugee community on a daily and ongoing basis. He cited the recent events in the Nour Shams camp, where Israeli forces entered to destroy infrastructure and dismantle all aspects of life in pursuit of forced displacement. He warned that preventing the UN Relief and Works Agency from delivering its services would have repercussions on the situation in Palestine and beyond, including the host countries of refugees.

He concluded by calling for further international support for the agency, stressing the importance of continuing aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Palestinians in difficult circumstances.

Jordanian Ambassador Issam Al-Badour affirmed that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is the largest host of refugees in the region, hosting over 2.4 million refugees. He explained that Jordan collaborates with the Palestinian government and the Refugee Affairs Department, in addition to cooperation with other countries in joint efforts to achieve security and peace in the region. He appealed to the international community for solidarity and support, both politically and financially, for the UN Relief and Works Agency, highlighting its vital role in meeting the needs of the refugee community in the five host countries.

Al-Badour concluded by urging the international community to demonstrate solidarity and provide continuous support to the agency, affirming that peace can be achieved by granting Palestinians their rights and reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Egyptian Ambassador emphasized Egyptian and Jordanian efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting cooperation with international partners, including Qatar, to reach an agreement to end the violence. He emphasized the importance of the UN Relief and Works Agency in safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing the need to resume financial aid to the agency and appreciate the efforts of supporting countries in this context.



