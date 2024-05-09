Israel Has Forcibly Displaced 80,000 Palestinian Civilians From Rafah, Says UNRWA

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the Israeli occupation forces have forcibly displaced about 80,000 Palestinians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, since the start of the attack three days ago.

The city of Rafah is the last refuge for the displaced in the stricken Strip.

Since the beginning of the ground operation launched by the occupation forces on the Gaza Strip on October 27th, Palestinian civilians were asked to go from the north and center of the Strip to the south, claiming that they are“safe areas.”

Despite its narrow area, estimated at about 65 square kilometers, Rafah could accommodate more than 1.5 million Palestinians, facing miserable conditions inside thousands of tents spread throughout the city.