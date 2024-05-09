Jindal Group Forays Into Defence Steel Market

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 9 (KNN) The Jindal Group, one of India's leading steel producers, is venturing into the defence material market with its specialised steel offerings for shipbuilding and missile manufacturing.

In a significant development, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to enhance indigenous content in shipbuilding by supplying indigenous marine-grade steel, which is crucial for the nation's maritime security.

This move aligns with the Ministry of Defence's initiative to reduce dependence on imports in defence manufacturing.

Previously, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) supplied about 30,000 tonnes of 'DMR-grade' specialty steel for the construction of India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

To ensure timely delivery and quality control, Jindal has designated specific plants for manufacturing marine-grade steel, with the Indian Coast Guard overseeing the quality, grades, and dimensions of the products.

Moreover, Jindal Defence and Aerospace has developed 3 mm special alloy steel sheets capable of withstanding high pressure and high temperatures during flight.

These sheets have been supplied to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

The company has been a supplier of materials for key DRDO and ISRO projects, including the Chandrayaan mission, further solidifying its presence in the defence and aerospace sectors.

