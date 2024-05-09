Nangarhar Flood-Affected Farmers Seek Govt's Help

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Farmers, who lost their crops and gardens to recent rains and floods in eastern Nangahar province, say the government should assist them.

The Department of Agriculture says recent heavy rains and floods damaged crops on about 8,000 acres of land and swept away hundreds of animals.

Agriculture officials say talks are ongoing with relevant aid agencies to assist the affected farmers and in this regard a survey has been conducted.

Mohammad Khan, a farmer in Batikot district, told Pajhwok recent rains and floods destroyed his wheat and watermelon crops.

“The Department of Agriculture should help us by constructing retaining walls to prevent floods and providing fertilizers and improvised seeds to us.”

A farmer in Khogyani district, Bismillah, said he suffered financial losses due to recent floods that damaged his wheat crop.

Farmers say several days have passed since the disaster, but the Department of Agriculture is yet to help them.

Sahib Gul, a farmer and resident of Ata Khan village of Kot district, said they had spent enough money on cultivating the crops washed away by recent floods.

Nangarhar Department of Agriculture officials also acknowledge farmers affected by recent floods and rains have not yet received assistance.

Agriculture Department spokesman Ajmal Subhani told Pajhwok recent rains and floods damaged wheat and watermelon crops thousands of acres of agricultural land in in 22 districts.

He said the floods damaged 507 fruit-bearing and 2085 fruitless trees, 83 dams, 13,524 meters of canals and swept away 30 honey bee boxes and 1134 animals including cows, goats and sheep

He said the flood-affected farmers were yet to be assisted, but efforts were ongoing to help them through aid agencies.

Recently, heavy rains lashed many provinces including Nangarhar, triggering floods that caused financial and life losses to many people.



