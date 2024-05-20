(MENAFN) In a stern rebuke, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has warned that the Western powers are courting danger by supplying weapons to Ukraine and endorsing its attacks on Russian territory. Zakharova condemned what she described as "barbaric attacks" on Russian cities, attributing them to the influence of American and British handlers behind the Zelensky regime in Ukraine.



Speaking to reporters, Zakharova underscored the grave implications of the intensifying conflict, alleging that Western capitals, including Washington, London, and Brussels, are complicit in fomenting aggression against Russia. She issued a stark warning, asserting that Russia will not tolerate such provocations on its soil and will respond resolutely to any encroachments.



Recent military actions by Ukrainian forces, including assaults on Crimea, Krasnodar, and other Russian regions using drones and unmanned boats, have escalated tensions further. The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting over 100 drones and destroying six unmanned boats deployed by the Black Sea Fleet in response to the attacks.



Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed intercepted supplies of advanced weaponry, including US-made missiles and rockets, as well as guided bombs and cruise missiles from Western nations like France and the UK. These revelations underscore Moscow's allegations of foreign involvement in fueling the conflict and raise concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, Moscow's accusations against the West highlight the growing complexities and dangers of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The rhetoric from Russian officials signals a heightened sense of urgency and underscores the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent further violence.

