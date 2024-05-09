Congress Trying To Regain Power By Dividing Country: Raj BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi on Thursday condemned the 'racial' statement of Congress leader Sam Pitroda and said that it is clear from his statement that Congress is trying to divide Indians on the basis of caste, religion and colour.

The Congress also has the same mentality that the British had towards Indians, he added.

He also said that Pitroda's statement also shows the atrocities committed by the British against Indians based on apartheid and racial mentality.

"A diverse country, where people on the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like White and people in the South look like Africa,” Pitroda had said on Wednesday in an interview to The Statesman.

The State BJP President added: "India has been a world leader. Today, under the strong and efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is again moving ahead. At such a time, efforts are being made to stop India from progressing by comparing Indians with other countries. Prime Minister Modi is enhancing India's stature worldwide while the Congress insults the countrymen with its statements."

He also said that Congress has undermined the unity and integrity of the country by adopting the policy of divide and rule in the country.

"The country has become weak due to the policy of divide and rule. Now Congress has no way left to come to power, so they again resorted to this policy."

The State BJP President added that Congress must apologise to the country for making such condemnable statements.