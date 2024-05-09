The Power Of Giving Back: Covia's Social Impact Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Covia, we believe that thriving communities can help change the world. That's why The Covia Foundation, Covia's philanthropic arm, has been investing in social impact for decades. We have worked with our partners and communities across the world to make a difference through time, talent, and financial support. This year, Covia employees have already donated hundreds of hours in the communities where we live and work. Below are a few ways our employees are making a difference. To learn more about The Covia Foundation, please visit .

Huntersville, North Carolina Office

Bags of Hope

Covia Team Members recently showed their support for Bags of Hope by assembling more than 140 bags of food for children in the local community. Bags of Hope is an organization that aims to provide weekend food supplies to school children in the Lake Norman, North Carolina, area who face food insecurity. Currently, they support over 700 kids in the region every weekend. These bags consist of nutritious breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, and beverage items.

Roff, Oklahoma Plant

Roff Food Pantry

As part of the Roff Plant's commitment to its local community, Steve Burrows, Maintenance Lead Man, proposed establishing a community food pantry. The City of Roff approved the project, and the maintenance team, including Steve, James Gregory, and Adom Black, began designing the pantry. After the design was approved by the city and location was determined, the Roff maintenance team took the lead once again and built the pantry at Veteran's Park. Once completed, the local community quickly filled the shelves. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the community and our plant team, this invaluable resource became accessible to those in need.

Troy Grove, Illinois Plant

Camp Tuckabatchee

Covia's Troy Grove, Illinois, plant volunteered at Camp Tuckabatchee, a youth camp that provides a safe environment where campers have the opportunity to develop an understanding and appreciation of nature. Team members removed and replaced shutters, removed hardware from sleeping cabins, helped dig out and rebuild fire pits around the camp, and helped clean up leaves and sticks.

Portage, Wisconsin Plant

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway Program

Covia's Portage plant actively participates in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program. Covia employees, along with their extended family members, were given the opportunity to clean up the area along highway 51. In this year's cleanup, they managed to collect a total of 18 trash bags filled with trash and debris. Additionally, they safely disposed of larger items like tires, pallets, hub caps, and wood pieces. The volunteers witnessed firsthand the impact of littering, but they also experienced the satisfaction of making a positive change by cleaning up their local area.

The Woodlands, Texas Office

Kids' Meals

In collaboration with the Power of HalliburtonTM, Covia's office in The Woodlands, Texas, spent time at Kids' Meals assembling more than 500 sandwiches for preschool children in Montgomery County, Texas. Kids' Meals' mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering free healthy meals, year-round, to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children and, through collaboration, provide their families with resources to end the cycle of poverty.

Ottawa, Illinois Office

Shepherd Middle School

The total solar eclipse was an extraordinary and significant event, serving as an educational experience for many schools in the United States. Tony Michels, Accounting Manager at Covia, went out of his way to support Shepherd Middle School by securing funds from The Covia Foundation and volunteering his time. Thanks to Covia's support in offsetting the cost of eclipse glasses and Tony's dedication, the students were able to safely experience this rare natural phenomenon. Tony later stated,“it was truly gratifying to witness the joy and excitement of the students during this momentous occasion.”