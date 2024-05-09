Oranges to Pomegranates: 7 fruits you must eat for healthy lungs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Boost lung health with these 7 fruits: apples, berries, oranges, kiwi, pineapple, grapes, and pomegranates. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, they fight inflammation and oxidative stress, supporting respiratory wellness. Pair with a balanced diet and exercise for optimal lung function

Grapes are rich in antioxidants like resveratrol, which has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties that may benefit lung health

Rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and flavonoids, apples may help protect lung tissue from oxidative damage and inflammation

High in vitamin C, oranges support the immune system and may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections

Contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the airways and improve breathing

Pomegranates contain powerful antioxidants, such as punicalagins and anthocyanins, which can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs

Another excellent source of vitamin C, kiwi provides antioxidant protection for lung tissue and supports overall respiratory health

These fruits are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins and vitamin C, which can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the lungs