Sharpshooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed From Bihar Town Bordering Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna May 9 (IANS) The police in Bihar's Araria arrested a sharpshooter belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jogbani town in the district bordering Nepal on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Krishna Kumar alias Jay Prakash, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was absconding since last year.

Confirming the arrest, Amit Ranjan, the SP of Araria, said that Kumar was living in Nepal from where he crossed the border and came to Jogbani to withdraw cash from an ATM.

When he was withdrawing the cash from the ATM near the Jogbani railway station, the police nabbed him.

“We initially arrested him in an ATM fraud case. During interrogation, it appeared that he was a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His father's name is Shanta Ram, a resident of Bikaner. He was arrested in an extortion case in Bikaner in 2023. Since he was reportedly a minor then, he was kept at a remand home in Bikaner from where he fled to Nepal.

"He was in touch with his gang members through an internet VPN. The gang members used to send him money through various apps and he used to come to Jogbani to withdraw the cash,” the officer said.

“We received a complaint from a shopkeeper after his bank account was frozen. Our team was closely monitoring various ATMs and found him as a surprise catch. The accused confessed to his links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during interrogation,” he added.

The SP said that the Rajasthan Police have been informed about Kumar's arrest.