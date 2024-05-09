Sharjah, Guatemala explore ways to boost tourism and investment cooperation

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 8, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has engaged in discussions with a high-level government delegation from the Republic of Guatemala, exploring avenues to enhance investment cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on tourism.

During a meeting held at the SCCI’s headquarters, both sides discussed ways to leverage the viable investment opportunities available to boost trade exchange volume and promote communication and coordination between the two business communities. This includes fostering engagement in international events and exhibitions organised by both sides.

Received by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI, the visiting delegation comprises HE Harris Whitbeck, Minister of the Guatemalan Tourism Board; HE Julio Eduardo Orozco Pérez, Vice-Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, and Antonio Romero, Guatemala's Vice Minister of Investment and Competition.

The meeting was attended by HE Ahmed Mohamed Obaid Al Naboodah, SCCI’s board member; HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI.

Also present were Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI's Economic Relations Department, and Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with a number of officials from both sides.

During the gathering, both sides highlighted the importance of exploring investment prospects in the tourism sector, harnessing the advantages that Sharjah offers in this regard. They underscored the necessity of encouraging businessmen and investors to establish more joint tourism projects in both Sharjah and Guatemala.

Furthermore, the discussions veered towards reinforcing cooperation between companies and businessmen from both sides across various vital sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and real estate.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi reiterated the SCCI’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between business communities across various sectors and connecting them with their counterparts in different countries, including Guatemala.

He affirmed that the Chamber emphasizes the significance of exploring prospects of investment cooperation at the international level, particularly in the tourism sector.

He highlighted the substantial potential for collaboration between companies and entrepreneurs in Sharjah and Guatemala, given the Sharjah's prominent stature and leading position in the regional tourism sector and the promising investment opportunities it offers.

Additionally, Al Awadi underscored the importance of fostering cooperation in business tourism, particularly amidst the array of specialized events hosted by the Sharjah Expo Centre. These events cover various economic and commercial sectors, providing extensive opportunities for Guatemalan companies to promote their engagement in the Sharjah business community.

Concluding their visit, the Guatemalan delegation toured the SCCI’s permanent exhibition, where they spoke highly of its pivotal role in showcasing local products that epitomize Sharjah's industrial excellence and leadership in this field.





